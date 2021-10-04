The "Wrapped Triumphal Arch" of Bulgarian Christo and Jeanne-Claude Dismantled Today

Today ends the life of the work "The Wrapped Arc de Triomphe" by the Bulgarian Christo and the Moroccan Jeanne-Claude, realized by Vladimir Yavashev and his team.

This morning began the dismantling of the work, which was on display for 16 days - "Days of Joy and Beauty", as the artists said.

During its existence, the "Packed Arc de Triomphe" has attracted millions of visitors - Parisians and guests of the city. Christo's dream finally came true since its zenith in 1962. The French state allowed the realization in 2019, and after the author's death last year, his nephew brought the "crazy idea" to an end.

Nearly 1,200 people from different nations worked to make the work, 25,000 square meters of fabric, 3 kilometers of red rope and 400 tons of steel were used.

The fabric will be completely recycled and turned into pellets. 50% of the steel is "borrowed" and will be returned for its intended use, and the other 50% will be recycled.

As always, the project was fully funded by the sale of Christo's drawings and early works.

Project director Vladimir Yavashev, who is also authorized by Christo to implement the Mastabata in Abu Dhabi, is already looking forward to the next project. This would be Christo and Jeanne-Claude's greatest permanent outdoor artwork.



/BNT