Health Ministry Breaks Bloodcurdling News about Covid-19

COVID-19 can exacerbate old diseases and unlock new ones, and the Delta variant attacks the cardiovascular system,reported the press office of the Ministry of Health (Ministry of Health) on Facebook.



Myocarditis, stroke or blood clots formation may also develop.

Statistics show that the average mortality rate due to cardiovascular disease is just over 30%, and in Bulgaria it is about 60%. COVID-19 activates the formation of blood clots, not vaccines. COVID-19 infection is a cause of increased tendency to thrombosis.

17-20% of COVID patients have cardiovascular complications. In a small number of cases, it is these complications that cause death.

Fears that vaccines could cause complications were not justified. Statistics regarding the severe course of COVID-19 and the lethal end are clear - we need to get vaccinated.
















