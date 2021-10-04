Bulgaria Will Take Part in Osaka Expo 2025

Politics » DOMESTIC | October 4, 2021, Monday // 14:05
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Will Take Part in Osaka Expo 2025 casino

Bulgaria’s caretaker Premier Stefan Yanev met with the Ambassador of Japan to Bulgaria Hiroshi Narahira, announced the press center of Bulgaria’s government. Ambassador Narahira invited Bulgaria to participate at the World Expo 2025 in Osaka.

 “The forthcoming World Expo in Japan is a good occasion for Bulgaria and Japan to strengthen business contacts”, Stefan Yanev said and added that Bulgaria is to decide whether to participate at the World Expo 2025. There is a serious potential for bilateral cooperation in the fields of economy, culture and innovations, stressed Bulgaria’s caretaker Premier Yanev during the meeting with H.E. Hiroshi Narahira.

51 years ago, Bulgaria participated at the World Expo 1970 in Osaka./BNR 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Japan ambassador, Osaka Expo 2025, invitation
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria