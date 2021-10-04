Plovdiv Boasts New High-Tech Factory for Optical Technologies
The number of jobs in the new factory for optical technologies, which was unveiled in Trakia Economic Zone in Plovdiv, will triple within 1 year. So far, 50 specialists have been employed at the factory, Deputy Mayor of Plovdiv Stefan Stoyanov said at the official ceremony.
Stefan Stoyanov noted that this is yet another investment in Trakia Economic Zone to the tune of more than EUR 3.5 million. 100% of the factory’s produce will be exported to Israel, France, the USA and Great Britain. The high-tech products are used in the military industry, as well as in medicine and machine building.
"Bulgaria and the Balkans are proud of the economic zone created in Plovdiv. This is an example of how high-tech and innovative companies should develop", said Bulgaria’s caretaker Deputy Minister of Economy Krassimir Kiryakov./BNR
