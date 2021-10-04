Pandora Papers Leak Is Part of Biden's Plans to Fight Corruption - Russia's Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman

Society | October 4, 2021, Monday // 12:54
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova pointed out Washington’s plans to make fighting corruption a key national security task, commenting on the publication of the Pandora Papers - a massive leak of millions of documents about offshore bank accounts of world’s lead politicians and celebrities.

"On June 4, 2021, US President Joe Biden announced the publication of a National Security Study Memorandum on the Fight Against Corruption to establish combatting corruption as a core US national security interest. That’s what he said. Today, according to The Guardian, the ICIJ investigation named the US as the largest tax haven," Zakharova said in her Telegram channel.

On Sunday, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) published excerpts from about 11.9 million documents containing information about offshore accounts of politicians and celebrities. According to ICIJ, the US state of South Dakota has become one of the larges offshore centers, where tens of millions of dollars have been transferred to from ‘traditional’ offshore investments, such as the Bahamas and the Cayman Islands in the last few years./TASS

