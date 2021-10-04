Bulgaria: Gabrovo Region Introduces More Stringent Anti-epidemic Measures over Growing Covid Morbidity Rate

Society » HEALTH | October 4, 2021, Monday // 12:07
As of today, stricter anti-epidemic measures are introduced in Gabrovo region  due to the increased COVID -19  morbidity. As of last week, the region is in the "dark red" zone with over 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. This forced health authorities to introduce online learning at schools on rotation principle. What are the restrictions that will apply for two weeks weeks.

This week children from 5th, 6th, 9th, 10th and 11th grades will study remotely, and next week - 7, 8 and 12th grade. Primary school students remain in classrooms. Kindergartens will remain open. Attendance classes in educational centers, dance and music schools, as well as all group activities with children are suspended. Public events, sporting events, group tourist trips and private gatherings such as weddings and christenings are prohibited until 17 October.

No sightings will be allowed in medical institutions and social services centers. Gyms and gyms will be closed.

Cinemas and theaters will operate at 30% of their capacity. In restaurants and retail outlets cannot allow more than 1 person per 8 sq.m.

