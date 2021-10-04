Caretaker Minister of Education: Head of Sofia University Running for President Is 'Surprising'

"The candidacy of the rector of Sofia University Prof. Anastas Gerdzhikov for president surprised me and even worried me. I did not expect that a person from our community would be a candidate of GERB,". This was said by the caretaker Education Minister Prof. Nikolay Denkov in a tv interview.

Yesterday (October 4th), an initiative committee headed by Radomir Cholakov, a GERB MP in the 45th and 46th National Assemblies, nominated Gerdjikov, who the party officially supported.

The MRF has already informed that they will support Gerdzhikov in a possible run-off, but will nominate their own candidate for president.

Denkov explained that he was worried that the higher education system, which should be depoliticized, was committed to this candidacy, which would obviously belong to GERB and MRF.

The second is that this will lead to red lines in the higher education system.

"We will have problems with this act. Entering as rector of Sofia University will have an intertwining between the struggle for profit, loss of authority, both for him personally and for the university," Denkov said.

This is not the first time Denkov has raised the issue of politicization in the field of education.

In mid-June, he announced that more than a third of regional education heads of administrations were involved in political activities, which is worrying and needs to be corrected by law. /bnt

