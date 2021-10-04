Bulgaria: All Traffic through 'Prohodа na Republiкata' Mountain Pass Stopped

From today until the end of the month, the travel of all motor vehicles through the Pass of the Republic will be stopped.

This was reported by the Bulgarian Road Agency. The traffic will be diverted through the Shipka, Rishki and Kotlenski passes.

The cars will pass through the Shipka pass, and the trucks will be redirected on the road Shumen-Karnobat and Omurtag-Kotel.

The reason for the suspension of traffic is the repair of nearly 22 km section - Kilifarevo-Predela, in Veliko Tarnovo region.