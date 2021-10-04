Bulgaria: All Traffic through 'Prohodа na Republiкata' Mountain Pass Stopped

Society | October 4, 2021, Monday // 09:29
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: All Traffic through 'Prohodа na Republiкata' Mountain Pass Stopped video caption

From today until the end of the month, the travel of all motor vehicles through the Pass of the Republic will be stopped.

This was reported by the Bulgarian Road Agency. The traffic will be diverted through the Shipka, Rishki and Kotlenski passes.

The cars will pass through the Shipka pass, and the trucks will be redirected on the road Shumen-Karnobat and Omurtag-Kotel.

The reason for the suspension of traffic is the repair of nearly 22 km section - Kilifarevo-Predela, in Veliko Tarnovo region.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria