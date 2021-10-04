Russian Ambassador: America Wants to Push Russia out of Bulgaria. This Goal is Utopian

The United States wants to push Russia out of all spheres of life in Bulgaria. However, this goal is utopian.

This was stated in an interview with RIA Novosti by the Russian Ambassador to Sofia Eleonora Mitrofanova.

Eleonora Mitrofanova points to the expulsion of a number of Russian diplomats from Sofia as an example of the US desire to deal with Russia's influence in Bulgaria. According to her, however, this goal is unattainable, because there is no way to erase the common history and spiritual closeness that connect the peoples of Bulgaria and Russia.

The Russian ambassador expressed hope that the diplomatic crisis between Moscow and Sofia was already a closed page.

According to her, there is no danger in the foreseeable future for Bulgaria to give up Russian blue fuel, because liquefied gas is much more expensive.

Ambassador Mitrofanova reminded that regular flights between Russia and Bulgaria were resumed in July and predicted that charter flights would be allowed in case of increased interest in our country as a tourist destination.

It is clear from the ambassador's words that Moscow is ready to work with any subsequent Bulgarian government, because there are many areas in which cooperation can be useful and mutually beneficial.



The embassy is monitoring the case against Nikolai Malinov

The Russian embassy in Sofia is closely monitoring the trial against the leader of the Russophile movement, Nikolai Malinov, Eleonora Mitrofanova said.

Malinov is accused of espionage in favor of Russian NGOs. According to Mitrofanova, this accusation is as serious as it is baseless.

"As an embassy, ​​we are monitoring the whole process, our diplomat was at a meeting of this court. We consider the accusations unfounded and we hope that the court will decide everything impartially," the ambassador said.

She regrets that the Russophile movement did not receive much support in the parliamentary elections in our country.



/ClubZ