Spouses Found Dead in Blagoevgrad, Son is a Suspect of the Murder

Crime | October 4, 2021, Monday // 09:18
Bulgaria: Spouses Found Dead in Blagoevgrad, Son is a Suspect of the Murder Wikipedia

Husband and wife died tonight in Blagoevgrad after their apartment was set on fire.

The bodies of a 49-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man were found in the burned apartment, BNT reported. The tragedy took place in the "Alen Mak" neighborhood in the city.

The victims' 23-year-old son was detained for the crime.

It is rumored that he killed his parents and then set fire to the apartment to cover his tracks.

