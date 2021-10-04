Stranded Ship Vera Su Is Not Sinking according to Divers, EU Maritime Agency Sending Help

Some of the fuel on the ship stranded near Kamen Bryag was drained from its tanks.

The amount remaining in the tanks is necessary for the operation of the ship's systems. Yesterday, divers who checked the condition of the ship stated unofficially that the ship "Vera Su" could not sink anymore because the shallows of the sea are 6 to 8 meters deep.

Part of the crew is expected to be brought ashore in the coming days, when weather is suitable, but the sailors have not yet agreed to an evacuation.

The crew of the shipwreck refuses to leave due to unpaid salaries.

Once the weather improves, divers will conduct an underwater inspection to determine how serious is the damage in the ship's hull.

"We will try to close this breach. We are receiving exceptional assistance from the crew."

"There was an intrusion of water in one of the ballast tanks, the water was drained, which helped us," said Rumen Nikolov - General Director of Emergency Rescue.

At the moment the situation is under control, he said.

"The ship is in a horizontal position, stabilized. No problems with the crew, confirmed by the shipowner. They have no problems with food, or sickness "Nikolov explained.

The operation will continue in the coming days with the gradual unloading of fertilizers from the ship. However, the water at its bottom has liquefied some of the cargo.

Therefore, it will be sucked up by pneumatic pumps and transferred to self-propelled barges provided by the European Maritime Safety Agency.

"We are in the process of delivering 3 such barges in Bulgaria, the expected arrival is in the next 2 or 3 days, depending on the traffic," said the director general of "Emergency Rescue".

Part of the crew will be questioned by the investigating authorities. As soon as the weather allows, the sailors will be brought ashore with the help of a border boat, after which they will be returned to the ship. Due to the bad weather this did not happen so far.