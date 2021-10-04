At Least 12 People Killed In Kabul Blast

World | October 4, 2021, Monday // 09:11
Bulgaria: At Least 12 People Killed In Kabul Blast

At least 12 people were killed and 32 injured in an explosion near the Id Gah mosque in Kabul, where a farewell ceremony is taking place for the mother of Zabihullah Mujahid, a representative of the radical Taliban that seized power in the country, Al-Jazeera TV reported on Sunday, citing a source in the Afghani security service.

According to the source, the attack targeted Taliban  leaders and officials appointed by them in the interim Afghanistan Cabinet of Ministers, in particular representatives of the Ministry of Defense.

As Mujahid wrote on his Twitter page, "the explosion took place near a large crowd of people, as a result there are civilian deaths." The number of victims hasn't been disclosed.

The Press Secretary of the Afghan Ministry of Internal Affairs Saeed Khosti informed that two people were killed as a result of the explosion. "Two people were killed as a result of the explosion at the entrance to the mosque and four were injured," Aamaj News quoted him as saying.

 According to Al-Jazeera television, Taliban security officials detained three suspects in the bombings. / Al-Jazeera tv

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria