Record Jump in Gas Prices: How Will it Affect the Bills in Bulgaria?

Comment by energy expert Boyan Rashev

"There has never been a 36% increase in gas from one month to another. The price of blue fuel plus the price of carbon allowances form 80% of the value of the price of heating. In my opinion, if the heating is raised by less than 20%, it will be a cause for joy. “This was stated in the studio of "Hello, Bulgaria" by energy expert Boyan Rashev.

The expert adds that the state will obviously have to bear part of this burden, because consumers will not be able to.

"The burning of fossil fuels generates carbon emissions. In Europe, they are subject to trade and their price is extremely high. Trade with them should be stopped this winter or prices should fall," Rashev said.

"There is enough gas in Bulgaria because our needs are small. The lack of gas and coal is observed in Western Europe," the expert added.

