Two Earthquakes were Registered this Morning in Bulgaria
Pixabay
Two earthquakes were registered this morning in Bulgaria, the seismologist on duty Petar Kirilov told bTV
The first was in Haskovo - 2.4 on the Richter scale, at 4:25 AM
The second had a magnitude of 2.9 on the Richter scale and was detected in Sofia - Gorna Banya district at 4:42 AM
Both earthquakes are weak to have aftershocks, Kirilov said
/bTV
