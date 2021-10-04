Two Earthquakes were Registered this Morning in Bulgaria

Bulgaria: Two Earthquakes were Registered this Morning in Bulgaria Pixabay

Two earthquakes were registered this morning in Bulgaria, the seismologist on duty Petar Kirilov told bTV

The first was in Haskovo - 2.4 on the Richter scale, at 4:25 AM

The second had a magnitude of 2.9 on the Richter scale and was detected in Sofia - Gorna Banya district at 4:42 AM

Both earthquakes are weak to have aftershocks, Kirilov said

