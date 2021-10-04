Pandora Papers: More than 330 Politicians Worldwide with Hidden Millions in Offshore

The King of Jordan has amassed $ 100 million offshore. The Czech prime minister failed to declare a company through which he bought a mansion for 22 million. Financial activities of Putin's "unofficial propaganda minister" are revealed

35 former and current heads of state have hidden millions of dollars in offshore tax havens, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists has revealed through its large-scale Pandora Papers investigation, based on information from millions of leaked documents.

Politicians are over 330 from 91 countries and territories. Two of them are from Bulgaria, adds BNR. Their names are not reported.

174 of the companies are related to owners from Bulgaria

According to Pandora Papers, Jordan's King Abdullah II used a network of offshore companies to raise $ 100 million in real estate from Malibu to London.

Czech Prime Minister Andrei Babis - who is due to vote next week - has not declared an offshore company through which he bought a mansion in France worth $ 22 million.

The family of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has also used offshore companies to acquire tens of millions of buildings and properties in London.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is not directly mentioned in the documents, but he is linked to secret assets in Monaco through collaborators. The documents describe the financial activities of the "unofficial propaganda minister" of the Russian president and more than 130 billionaires from Russia, the United States, Turkey and other nations.

The list also includes the presidents of Ukraine, Kenya and Ecuador.

Among the former prime ministers is Britain's Tony Blair.

Documents reveal that banks around the world have helped clients set up at least 3,926 offshore companies with the help of Alemán, Cordero, Galindo & Lee, a Panamanian law firm run by the country's former ambassador to the United States.

The consortium of investigative journalists has identified nearly a thousand offshore companies linked to more than 330 senior politicians and government officials.



