Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny All Over the Country, Max Temp 20°-25°C

Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 4, 2021, Monday // 08:45
Today it will be sunny over most of the country. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the weather forecaster on duty Evgenia Egova from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

There will be low clouds only over the extreme eastern regions, and by around noon in some areas there the visibility will be reduced. A light east wind will blow. The daily temperatures will rise a little more and the maximum will be between 20° and 25° Celsius, in Sofia - around 22°C.

Atmospheric pressure will be higher than the average for the month. During the day it will remain almost unchanged.

There will be significant low clouds over the Black Sea coast and in some places rain showers are possible. A light east-northeast wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be 18° -20°C. The temperature of the sea water will be 18° -19°C. The sea wave will be 2-3 points.

It will be sunny over the mountains. A light breeze will blow in the highest parts to a moderate north wind. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 16°C, at 2000 meters - about 10°C.

