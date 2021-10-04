COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 513 New Cases, 43 Dead in Last 24h

505,994 are the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This is shown by data from the National Information System. The new cases for the past 24 hours are 513.

45 853 are the active cases in the country. During the past 24hrs, 4,603 tests were performed, bringing them to a total of 4,845,765.

Of the medical staff, 14,546 cases were infected, including 4,105 doctors, 4,904 nurses, 2,470 nurses and 301 paramedics. 5,248 are cases of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in the country, of which 462 are in intensive care units.

439,103 people were cured, of which 516 in the last 24 hours. The number of deaths from coronavirus in Bulgaria is 21,038, and 43 people died in the last 24 hours.

The number of doses administered against COVID-19 in Bulgaria is already 2,550,279, with 1,284 newly registered vaccinated during the past 24 hours.

87.52% of the cases during the day were not vaccinated, and during the last 24 hours 93.02% of the dead were not vaccinated. 183 are newly admitted to hospital, and 87.43% of them have not been vaccinated.



