Bulgarian Scientist: Hidden Morbidity with Covid-19 Is around 30 %

"It became clear to everyone that the reason for the large number of people infected with COVID-19 in our country is the non-compliance with the measures. If they are introduced more strictly, people will be disciplined." This was stated in tv interview by academician Bogdan Petrunov.

According to him, there should be severe penalties for doctors and patients involved in the trade in fake vaccination certificates.

Acad. Petrunov was adamant that the real number of people infected with coronavirus in Bulgaria is actually higher than officially announced, as there is a hidden incidence of at least 30%.

"People are afraid to go to the doctor and come to the intensive care units of hospitals at a very advanced stage of the disease," the doctor said.

He called for harsh penalties for doctors and patients involved in the trade in fake coronavirus vaccination certificates. It should even lead to the revocation of medical rights.

Acad. Petrunov also commented on the topic of administering a third dose of the vaccine against COVID-19.

According to him, the immunized should receive a booster dose 6-8 months after the previous needle. The flu vaccine should be given at least two weeks before or after the coronavirus vaccine.

"We will probably have to have immunization against COVID-19 in the years to come, as we do this one against influenza," concluded Acad. Petrunov. /nova