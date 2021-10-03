Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny and Warm with Max Temperatures 18°-23°C

In some closed valleys, mainly in Western Bulgaria, morning temperatures will drop to about 3° Celsius and there will be conditions for frost, as well as reduced visibility. It will be sunny today. A light to moderate east wind will blow, in Eastern Bulgaria - from the northeast. It will warm up and the maximum temperatures will be between 18°C and 23°C. Atmospheric pressure is and will remain higher than the average for the month.

Sunny weather will prevail over the Black Sea coast. A moderate northeast wind will continue to blow. Maximum air temperatures: 18°-20 °C. The temperature of the sea water will be 19° -21°C. The sea wave will be 3-4 points.

It will be mostly sunny over the mountains. It will blow to a moderate mostly north wind. Maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters around 15°C, at 2000 meters - around 9°C. Sunny weather will prevail over most of the country in the first half of next week.

A light to moderate wind will blow from east-southeast, in the eastern regions - more often moderate, from east-northeast. Daytime temperatures in many areas will reach 20° -25°C, and the minimum in the morning will be below 10°C. In Eastern Bulgaria there will be significant low clouds, and in the morning - reduced visibility.

On the Black Sea coast it is possible to rumble. There, the minimum temperatures will be slightly higher, but the daily temperatures will remain lower, up to 20°C.

In some closed valleys, mainly in Western Bulgaria, where it will be quiet at night, morning temperatures will drop to about 3°C and there will be conditions for frost and reduced visibility. Towards the end of the day on Wednesday and during the night against Thursday from the west the clouds will increase, the wind will intensify.



/Focus