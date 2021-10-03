COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1228 Confirmed Cases, 26 Have Died in Last 24h

505,481 are the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This is shown by data from the National Information System.

The new cases for the past 24 hours are 1,228. 45,899 are the active cases in the country. During the past 24hrs, 11,505 tests have been performed, bringing them to a total of 4,841,163.

Of the medical staff, 14,543 have been infected, including 4,105 doctors, 4,903 nurses, 2,469 nurses and 301 paramedics. 5,217 are cases of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in the country, of which 465 are in intensive care units.

438,587 people were cured, of which 359 for the last 24 hours. The total number of deaths from coronavirus in Bulgaria is 20,995, and 26 people have died in the last 24 hours.

The people placed in quarantine so far are a total of 1,549,503 people, of whom 31,091 are currently active in quarantine. The number of doses administered against COVID-19 in Bulgaria is already 2,548,995, with 2,283 newly registered vaccinated during the past 24 hours. 85.10% of the cases during the day were not vaccinated, and during the last 24 hours 92.31% of the dead were not vaccinated. 133 are newly admitted to hospital, and 90.23% of them have not been vaccinated



/Focus