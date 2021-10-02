Chairman of Supreme Court of Cassation Lozan Panov Will Run for President

Lozan Panov's candidacy for president was raised literally in few hours.

This is stated by the leadership of the civil initiative "Justice for Everyone". Velislav Velichkov said that they met on Friday afternoon and decided to set up an initiative committee for the nomination of the chairman of the Supreme Court of Cassation (SCC).

The day before, Velichkov discussed the idea with Panov, who later gave his consent. Both Panov and Velichkov on Saturday did not directly comment on the expected support of "Democratic Bulgaria" for the candidacy, but answered questions on the topic together.

First one, with a call for "all free Bulgarians" to vote for him (Panov), and the other with an explanation that parties can support him if their causes coincide (Velichkov).

The coalition "Democratic Bulgaria", which has been broadcasting conflicting reports in recent weeks over whether or not there will be a presidential candidate, will stand behind Panov on Friday night, according to unofficial information.

On Saturday, Ivo Mirchev ("Yes, Bulgaria") said on "Darik Radio" that the bodies of the three parties are to decide officially for support and this will happen within ten days.

Journalist and writer Maria Kasimova-Moase was introduced by Panov as candidate for vice-president.

After the first unofficial information about Panov's candidacy appeared on Friday (October 1st) evening, but everyone refused to comment, Justice for Everyone on Saturday morning issued an invitation to a meeting in front of the presidency at 5 pm with the founders of the initiative committee.

Professionals and experts from various fields and former MPs from "parties of the protest" gathered on the square (without "There is such a people").

Tsetska Bachkova of Democratic Bulgaria explained that a decision for support must first be discussed in the coalition's collective bodies, but said she was convinced it would happen.

Among the politicians present were Martin Dimitrov, Petar Slavov.

Lawyer Nikolay Hadzhigenov from "Stand up.bg! We are coming!" commented to reporters that he learned about the candidacy at the last minute and therefore the coalition has not yet come up with a decision.

"Panov is an extremely sensible person and I will support him," he said. So far, however, Maya Manolova has repeatedly expressed support for Radev. /dnevnik