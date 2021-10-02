Large Demonstrations in US against Abortion Laws

With the motto “Hands off our bodies”, crowds of people roamed the streets across the country yesterday to demonstrate against the prevailing abortion laws.

Thousands of people demonstrated for the right to abortion on Saturday in the US capital Washington and other cities in the country.

A group of numerous organizations said they had called for demonstrations in all US states. In Washington, protesters went to the Supreme Court, where they met pro-life activists and the Capitol Police. The situation remained peaceful.

The Supreme Court will soon face another attempt to overturn current abortion rights in the United States.

A hearing on a corresponding legal dispute from the state of Mississippi is scheduled for the beginning of December. The case seeks to reverse the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision, which made abortions legal across the country.

A Mississippi law, so far blocked by the courts, prohibits abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy. The state is now also demanding that the Supreme Court decision in the Roe v. Wade from 1973 should generally be withdrawn.

The dispute over the right to abortion has preoccupied courts and society in the United States for decades. It’s not the first time Roe v. The calf threatens to tip over – but now the possibility seems greater than ever before. Because under the former US President Donald Trump, the Supreme Court has become much more conservative.

Pop star Billie Eilish also speaks out vehemently against the ban on abortions. She vented her anger at her performance at the ACL Festival last night (local time) in Austin, Texas.

She almost canceled the performance because she did not want to appear in a state that passed laws prohibiting all abortions. To the applause of the crowd, she shouted into the crowd: “My body, my damned decision!”

The 19-year-old’s anger is directed at a recently passed law in the state of Texas: It forbids almost all abortions once the fetus’s heartbeat has been determined. Many women do not even know at this point that they are pregnant.

The US Supreme Court had dismissed an urgent motion against the law. It is true that he did not judge the matter itself. However, many fear that the decision will give an idea of ​​how the court will decide in the Mississippi case.