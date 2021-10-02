COVID-19 in Bulgaria Where and When you can get Vaccinated on the Weekends

During the weekend, there will be re-vaccination points against COVID-19, the Ministry of Health announced.

Where and when

Gabrovo:

On 02.10 (Saturday) in the lobby of the Ritual Hall in the Municipality of Gabrovo (Vazrazhdane Square №3) will be located an outpatient immunization station, with working hours from 9.00 am to 12.00 pm

Vratsa District:

On 02.10 (Saturday) mobile teams will perform immunizations on the municipal markets in the town of Krivodol and in the village of Bhutan, with working hours from 8.00 am to 12.00 pm;

On 03.10 (Sunday) from 8.00 am to 12.00 pm a mobile team of CSMP-Vratsa will perform immunizations on the municipal market in the village of Krushovitsa.

Pleven:

On October 2 (Saturday) and October 3 (Sunday) on Vazrazhdane Square, in front of the Mausoleum, an external immunization office against COVID-19 will be located. The office will be open from 09.00 to 13.00.

Plovdiv:

On October 2 (Saturday) and October 3 (Sunday) there will be an outdoor vaccination point on the territory of the METRO store (135 St. Petersburg Blvd.), with working hours from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

Burgas:

On 02.10 (Saturday) and 03.10 (Sunday) an outpatient immunization point will be located on the territory of the METRO store, with working hours from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm.

Sofia:

The following external immunization points will be open on 02.10 (Saturday) and 03.10 (Sunday):

zh.k. "Druzhba", Cultural House, with working hours 09.00 - 16.00

The Mall, opening hours 13.00 - 18.00

"Bulgaria Mall", with working hours 13.00 - 18.00

"Paradise Mall", with working hours 13.00 - 18.00

"Ring Mall", with working hours 13.00 - 18.00

"Serdika Mall", with working hours 13.00 - 18.00

Veliko Tarnovo:

On 02.10 (Saturday) outsourced immunization points will be located on the territory of the store "METRO", with working hours from 10.00 to 14.00, as well as at the Samovodska Bazaar (in the Bread House), with working hours from 9.00 to 13.00



/ClubZ