COVID-19 in Bulgaria Where and When you can get Vaccinated on the Weekends

Society » HEALTH | October 2, 2021, Saturday // 09:42
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria Where and When you can get Vaccinated on the Weekends Pixabay

During the weekend, there will be re-vaccination points against COVID-19, the Ministry of Health announced.

 

Where and when

Gabrovo:

On 02.10 (Saturday) in the lobby of the Ritual Hall in the Municipality of Gabrovo (Vazrazhdane Square №3) will be located an outpatient immunization station, with working hours from 9.00 am to 12.00 pm

 

Vratsa District:

On 02.10 (Saturday) mobile teams will perform immunizations on the municipal markets in the town of Krivodol and in the village of Bhutan, with working hours from 8.00 am to 12.00 pm;

On 03.10 (Sunday) from 8.00 am to 12.00 pm a mobile team of CSMP-Vratsa will perform immunizations on the municipal market in the village of Krushovitsa.

 

Pleven:

On October 2 (Saturday) and October 3 (Sunday) on Vazrazhdane Square, in front of the Mausoleum, an external immunization office against COVID-19 will be located. The office will be open from 09.00 to 13.00.

 

Plovdiv:

On October 2 (Saturday) and October 3 (Sunday) there will be an outdoor vaccination point on the territory of the METRO store (135 St. Petersburg Blvd.), with working hours from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

 

Burgas:

On 02.10 (Saturday) and 03.10 (Sunday) an outpatient immunization point will be located on the territory of the METRO store, with working hours from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm.

 

Sofia:

The following external immunization points will be open on 02.10 (Saturday) and 03.10 (Sunday):

zh.k. "Druzhba", Cultural House, with working hours 09.00 - 16.00

The Mall, opening hours 13.00 - 18.00

"Bulgaria Mall", with working hours 13.00 - 18.00

"Paradise Mall", with working hours 13.00 - 18.00

"Ring Mall", with working hours 13.00 - 18.00

"Serdika Mall", with working hours 13.00 - 18.00

 

Veliko Tarnovo:

On 02.10 (Saturday) outsourced immunization points will be located on the territory of the store "METRO", with working hours from 10.00 to 14.00, as well as at the Samovodska Bazaar (in the Bread House), with working hours from 9.00 to 13.00

/ClubZ

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: vaccinated., Bulgaria., sofia., Veliko Tarnovo., Plovdiv., Burgas., pleven., vratsa., gabrovo., weekends
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria