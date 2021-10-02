Bulgarian Epidemiologist: At the Moment It is Not a Question of Lockdown at All

At the moment we have one detention of the morbidity - from September 2, 3, said in "The day begins with Georgi Lyubenov" the epidemiologist Prof. Mira Kozhuharova. The fourth wave is going all over the world, in our country it is not so steep, which affects the number of people being treated in hospital.

Prof. Kozhuharova pointed out that very carefully the capacity of the hospitals is not reached, people can receive health care.

"Another issue is that many of them would not need such health care if they had been vaccinated," said the epidemiologist.

Prof. Kozhuharova, who is also an advisor to the Minister of Health, defended the introduced measures, as introduced in time, pointing to the smooth line of growth of patients. They would be much less if they had been vaccinated, she said.

The epidemiologist advised people to avoid contacts that are not absolutely necessary and explained that this advice applies to people at higher risk, to those who have not been vaccinated.

Prof. Kozhuharova commented that in our country there has never been a lockdown in the true sense of this measure - there was no lock at home and no ban on going out.

"At the moment, there is no question of lockdown at all. Of course, some measures can be more imperative and stricter, but it is reasonable to do it at the district level. Where there is a problem with the capacity of hospitals for example" said Prof. Kozhuharova.

Concerns are whether children will have to be educated online, the concept for now is that students should study normally, because the gaps in education, which were achieved last year and possibly now, have very far-reaching consequences, she added.



