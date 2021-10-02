COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 2091 New Cases, 87 Dead Last 24h
45,056 are active cases of coronavirus in the country. This is indicated by a reference on the site Unified Information Portal.
22,340 coronavirus tests were performed in the past 24 hours, of which 2,091 people tested positive for COVID-19. 87.04% of the cases for the day are not vaccinated. 907 have been cured in the last 24 hours.
5,182 people were hospitalized, with 551 newcomers. 91.11% of them have not been vaccinated. 463 people are in the intensive care unit.
87 have died in the last 24 hours from coronavirus. 96.55% of COVID-19 deaths were not vaccinated. 7,051 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been given for the past 24 hours.
/Focus
