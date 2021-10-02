COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 2091 New Cases, 87 Dead Last 24h

Society » HEALTH | October 2, 2021, Saturday // 09:03
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 2091 New Cases, 87 Dead Last 24h Pixabay

45,056 are active cases of coronavirus in the country. This is indicated by a reference on the site Unified Information Portal.

22,340 coronavirus tests were performed in the past 24 hours, of which 2,091 people tested positive for COVID-19. 87.04% of the cases for the day are not vaccinated. 907 have been cured in the last 24 hours.

5,182 people were hospitalized, with 551 newcomers. 91.11% of them have not been vaccinated. 463 people are in the intensive care unit.

87 have died in the last 24 hours from coronavirus. 96.55% of COVID-19 deaths were not vaccinated. 7,051 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been given for the past 24 hours.

/Focus

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Covid-19., Coronavirus., cases., pandemic., Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria