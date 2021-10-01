Tennis: Grigor Dimitrov Reached Semi-final in ATP San Diego

Sports | October 1, 2021, Friday // 23:57
Bulgaria: Tennis: Grigor Dimitrov Reached Semi-final in ATP San Diego

The best Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov demonstrates that he is gradually regaining his form. Our first racket qualified for the semifinals of the strong tournament ATP in San Diego, after eliminating the Russian Aslan Karatsev with 6: 1, 1: 6, 6: 2. In a dispute for a place in the final, Haskovo born Dimitrov will face Casper Ruud.

As the result shows, the match went through periods in which one of the two tennis players dominated a series of games. However, Dimitrov concentrated on the most important points in the decisive third set and managed to break Karatsev,  who  eliminated him in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open.

"I started strong, but in the second set I lost two very important games.Then I had a breakthrough advance, but Karatsev kept pressing me and I had to change my strategy. After the first 4 games of the last set I felt more confident on the court. I made the right decisions, chased every ball and made fewer unprovoked mistakes. My body is fine all week, which makes me happy ", Grigor shared after the victory.

Grigor will play his first semifinal in 2021, after being chased by injuries throughout the season.

In today's match, the Bulgarian won 50% of his breakthrough points, made two aces and also 6 double faults, but they did not turn out to be decisive./ sportal

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Dimitrov, Grigor
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria