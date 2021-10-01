Tennis: Grigor Dimitrov Reached Semi-final in ATP San Diego

The best Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov demonstrates that he is gradually regaining his form. Our first racket qualified for the semifinals of the strong tournament ATP in San Diego, after eliminating the Russian Aslan Karatsev with 6: 1, 1: 6, 6: 2. In a dispute for a place in the final, Haskovo born Dimitrov will face Casper Ruud.

As the result shows, the match went through periods in which one of the two tennis players dominated a series of games. However, Dimitrov concentrated on the most important points in the decisive third set and managed to break Karatsev, who eliminated him in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open.

"I started strong, but in the second set I lost two very important games.Then I had a breakthrough advance, but Karatsev kept pressing me and I had to change my strategy. After the first 4 games of the last set I felt more confident on the court. I made the right decisions, chased every ball and made fewer unprovoked mistakes. My body is fine all week, which makes me happy ", Grigor shared after the victory.

Grigor will play his first semifinal in 2021, after being chased by injuries throughout the season.

In today's match, the Bulgarian won 50% of his breakthrough points, made two aces and also 6 double faults, but they did not turn out to be decisive./ sportal