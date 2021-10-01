Military Drone Will Monitor Stranded Ship Vera Su

A drone of the Naval School "Nikola Yonkov Vaptsarov" monitors from the sky the ship Vera Su stranded near Kamen Bryag, the Ministry of Defense announced.

The Maritime School is part of an interdepartmental team formed to reduce potential risks and release the vessel, the ministry said.

The decision to monitor the ship with unmanned aerial devices is part of the measures to resolve the crisis.

The aircraft will continuously monitor the situation during the light part of the day, according to the Ministry of Defense, which also provided video footage taken with the VVMU drone in the area of ​​the stranded ship near Kamen Bryag.

The ship Vera Su ran aground on September 20 off the coast of Kamen Bryag.

The vessel was sailing under the Panamanian flag loaded with nitrogen fertilizers. Ten days later, a partial state of emergency was declared in the municipality of Kavarna. Due to the shipwreck, the director of the Maritime Administration, Capt. Zhivko Petrov was dismissed.