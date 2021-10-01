Bulgaria's Foreign Debt Soaring - Bulgarian National Bank

Bulgaria's gross external debt at the end of July 2021 was EUR 40.527 billion. This is 61.7% of the country's GDP, the Bulgarian National Bank announced. For a year, the debt has grown by almost 3 billion euros and includes both government and private sector liabilities.

Long-term liabilities - at the end of July amounted to over 34 billion euros and in one year have increased by 2.5 billion euros. The short-term repayment liabilities in the next 12 months are EUR 6.375 billion, or EUR 408 million more than a year earlier.
The government's external debt at the end of July was 8.354 billion euros, or 12.7% of the GDP. For one year, the increase is 2.164 billion euros, or 35%./BNR

 

