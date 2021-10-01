Bulgarian Customs Agency Notches Record Revenues

Politics » DOMESTIC | October 1, 2021, Friday // 16:54
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Customs Agency Notches Record Revenues wiki

The National Customs Agency notched up a record revenues of over 1 bln leva in August 2021 from excise duties, import VAT and customs duties, the Agency said in a press release on Friday.

The Agency's monthly revenues exceeded 1 bln leva for the first time in history. The result was achieved even though there were no regulatory changes or tax increases.

Revenues in August 2021 totalled 1,033.4 mln leva, exceeding by 194.6 mln (23.2 per cent) the August 2020 numbers. All types of revenues marked higher values, compared to August 2020.

Revenues from excise duties amounted to 578.8 mln leva, rising by 21.2 mln leva from this time last year. Revenues from import VAT increased by 161.9 mln. leva from August 2020, reaching 425.2 mln leva. Revenues from customs duties were 28.8 mln leva. The respective figure for the same period in 2020 was 17.1 mln leva.

Revenues from excise duties, import VAT and custom duties for the January - August 2021 period amounted to 6,748.5 mln leva, increasing by 767.4 mln. leva (12.8 per cent), year on year.

In September, the National Customs Agency expects revenues of more than 1 bln leva in total again./BTA

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Customs Agency, record revenues, excise duties
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria