Bulgarian Customs Agency Notches Record Revenues

The National Customs Agency notched up a record revenues of over 1 bln leva in August 2021 from excise duties, import VAT and customs duties, the Agency said in a press release on Friday.



The Agency's monthly revenues exceeded 1 bln leva for the first time in history. The result was achieved even though there were no regulatory changes or tax increases.



Revenues in August 2021 totalled 1,033.4 mln leva, exceeding by 194.6 mln (23.2 per cent) the August 2020 numbers. All types of revenues marked higher values, compared to August 2020.



Revenues from excise duties amounted to 578.8 mln leva, rising by 21.2 mln leva from this time last year. Revenues from import VAT increased by 161.9 mln. leva from August 2020, reaching 425.2 mln leva. Revenues from customs duties were 28.8 mln leva. The respective figure for the same period in 2020 was 17.1 mln leva.



Revenues from excise duties, import VAT and custom duties for the January - August 2021 period amounted to 6,748.5 mln leva, increasing by 767.4 mln. leva (12.8 per cent), year on year.



In September, the National Customs Agency expects revenues of more than 1 bln leva in total again./BTA