Pregnant in the Eighth Month Died of COVID-19 in Plovdiv

A 29-year-old woman pregnant in the eighth month died of covid in Plovdiv, the Regional Health Inspectorate announced.

The woman was admitted to the Infectious Diseases Clinic of St. George's Hospital with symptoms of coronavirus on September 15.

Her condition worsened and she was transferred to the intensive care unit, where she was placed on mechanical ventilation. She died on September 29.

The woman had no concomitant diseases and was not vaccinated against COVID-19, RHI-Plovdiv clarified.



/BNT