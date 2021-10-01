Bulgarian Educational Platform - Among the Best in Europe?

The closure of schools due to the pandemic has become one of the most discussed issues that has divided parents. Is distance learning effective enough? Are there suitable online materials for it?

The answer to the last question will surprise many. There are materials, and Bulgarian students can access high-level interactive learning content. Every autumn in Frankfurt, Germany, the largest European competition for textbooks and teaching materials BELMA (Best European Learning Material Award) is held. In it, dozens of publishers present their best educational content. This year there is also a Bulgarian nomination for the prestigious competition - the educational platform e-education has been proposed for the Special Jury Award.

E-education, also known in Bulgaria as the Bulgarian e-school, has attracted the attention of the jury, which includes experts from several European countries, and has a great chance to win the prestigious BELMA award. The big news comes at a time when the publisher announces that the platform will be completely updated - the so-called e-education, version 2.0.

"We have not stopped working on the platform, and our main goal is to make it less and less important whether your child is studying in class or at home. The great advantage of E-education is that it is suitable for all students, regardless of which textbooks they study. We tried to turn it into a place where the necessary for a continuous educational process is gathered, which at the same time is fascinating and close to the children. That is why for us this nomination is an indisputable recognition that we have managed to achieve all this! ”Says Vladimir Krastev, director of Prosveta Libri.

Whether the Bulgarian educational platform will compete for the prestigious European award will become clear on October 20. If they win it, this will be the seventh BELMA award for Prosveta Publishing Group. The competition for the best teaching materials is organized by the Association of European Textbook Publishers (EEPG) together with the International Association for the Study of Textbooks and Teaching Media (IARTEM) and is held within the framework of the International Book Fair.

In 2019, Prosveta won a gold medal for the best European study material for the Hello! New Edition for 1st - 4th grade. At the same edition of the competition, another series of textbooks of the publishing house was awarded a bronze prize - the one on history and civilizations for 5th, 6th and 7th grade. In 2017, the series "The Great Adventure" for 1st grade won bronze in the category from 6 to 11 years. And in the previous years the predecessors of the textbooks for profiled preparation for the 11th grade were awarded with prices: in English LitUps, and in French ENVOLS.

"Updated e-education, version 2.0 is even faster and more convenient. It has a completely new look, has easier navigation and will make it easier for teachers and students. We have set new functionalities and more resources, such as tests, games, movies and exercises that hold the children's attention and make them learn with pleasure. We have a chance to win the award and if that happens, the real victory will be for the Bulgarian digital education! ”, Adds Krastev.

All teachers who work with Prosveta's printed textbooks are provided with full access to the entire content of e-education. For students and parents, access is through a subscription offered by the leading telecommunications company A1.



/ClubZ