President Radev Comments on New Contender in Presidential Race Sofia University Rector

Speaking to journalists during a visit to a children's hospital on Friday, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev commented on Thursday's news that Sofia University Rector Anastas Gerdjikov had agreed to run in the November 14 presidential elections as an independent candidate.

"Five years ago Borissov hid under Mrs Tsacheva's skirt, and nowhe is hiding under the Rector's academic mantle," Radev said.

He was referring to GERB's presidential candidate Tsetska Tsacheva, whom he defeated at the previous elections in 2016, and to GERB leader Boyko Borissov, whom he has repeatedly challenged to enter the 2021 presidential race.

On the record, the formerly ruling GERB Party have so far neither confirmed nor denied rumours that they will back Gerdjikov's nomination. Radev himself will seek a second bid, also relying on a nomination committee. The Bulgarian Socialist Party, There Is Such a People, Rise Up, BG! Here We Come! and ABV have pledged support for the incumbent head of State.

Approached by reporters on Thursday, Gerdjikov said that he had been talking for months with his friends in the right and
right-of-centre political spectrum. "Last week I round that GERB were ready to back this nomination. I will talk with all parties, manly the right and right-of-centre ones. I will welcome support from all Bulgarian parties and all Bulgarian citizens, I believe that everybody can help this unity," he added.BTA

