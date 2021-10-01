COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Conditions to Receive 3rd Shot

Vaccination point at Sofia's St. Anna Hospital is one of the places where those wishing to be immunized can receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. This has been possible for several days now, and it will be open also on weekends.

More than 100 people have passed through the vaccination centre in three days.

"There are people who were in a hurry and we had to turn them back. The vaccination center works every day from 8 am to 8 pm ", said the spokesman of the hospital Anton Lukov.

The third dose is recommended for people with compromised immunity; cancer patients; transplant patients on immuno-suppressive therapy, patients on hemodialysis, as well as patients on cytostatic or corticosteroid therapy; people over 65; people in social homes and homes for the elderly; working in health facilities; people who have not developed sufficient immunity after vaccination (missing specific antibodies or immune cells against the coronavirus) one month after the completion of the vaccination cycle.

There are three conditions for a third shot with vaccine:

at least 180 days have passed since the second dose,

the person has reached the age of 18 and

the vaccine used should be Pfizer.

The Ministry of Health provides additional advice and guidance for people who want to take a third dose: - the person has completed his / her vaccination cycle; to have consulted his general practitioner or a specialist at the vaccination point; if possible, have been tested for antibodies; the third dose should be given at least 6 months after the completion of the vaccination cycle, and for people who are in old people's homes and other social homes the term is 8 months; in people who have not developed sufficient immunity after vaccination, the third dose may be given one month after the end of the vaccination cycle.