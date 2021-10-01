Prof. Anastas Gerdzhikov Officially Announced He Will Run for President with GERB-UDF Support

Politics » DOMESTIC | October 1, 2021, Friday // 10:18
The rector of Sofia's St. Kliment Ohridski University, Anastas Gerdzhikov, will run for president, nominated by an initiative committee, and GERB has said the party will support him, he told reporters today, minutes before the opening of the school year.

He refused to give more details, promising to provide more information in two days.

His motive for running for president was to help unite people divided between the many political parties. He said that his experience in different institutions will help him in case he is elected.

Gerdzhikov explained that for several months he had been commenting on the idea with his friends, mostly from the right-wing political space. The rector of Sofia University added that he would accept support from other parties as well.

