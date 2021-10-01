Greece Will not Support Bulgaria in Dispute with North Macedonia

Greece does not support Bulgaria on the obstacles it poses to the European perspective of North Macedonia, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said.

Mitsotakis emphasized that the forthcoming summit between the European Union and the countries of the Western Balkans must have a "clear message about the membership of specific countries".

The EU-Western Balkans summit will take place in Slovenia on October 6th. It will bring together the leaders of the EU member states and the six partners from the Western Balkans: Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Montenegro, the Republic of North Macedonia and Kosovo.

Discussions at the meeting will focus on "reaffirming the European perspective of the Western Balkans, which is of mutual strategic interest and continues to be a common strategic choice," the European Council's press service said.



/OFFNews