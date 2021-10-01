Greece Will not Support Bulgaria in Dispute with North Macedonia

Politics » DIPLOMACY | October 1, 2021, Friday // 09:54
Bulgaria: Greece Will not Support Bulgaria in Dispute with North Macedonia Pixabay

Greece does not support Bulgaria on the obstacles it poses to the European perspective of North Macedonia, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said.

Mitsotakis emphasized that the forthcoming summit between the European Union and the countries of the Western Balkans must have a "clear message about the membership of specific countries".

The EU-Western Balkans summit will take place in Slovenia on October 6th. It will bring together the leaders of the EU member states and the six partners from the Western Balkans: Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Montenegro, the Republic of North Macedonia and Kosovo.

Discussions at the meeting will focus on "reaffirming the European perspective of the Western Balkans, which is of mutual strategic interest and continues to be a common strategic choice," the European Council's press service said.

/OFFNews

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Kyriakos Mitsotakis., north macedonia., Bulgaria., dispute., support., western balkans., european union., albania., serbia., Bosnia and Herzegovina., Montenegro., kosovo
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria