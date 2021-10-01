Bulgarian Health Inspector: Only 0.77% of the Dead from COVID-19 in Bulgaria were Vaccinated

"In epidemiology, things cannot and should not be considered on a daily basis. At a 4-month period, the percentage of deaths from the coronavirus vaccine was 0.77%. That's 1 in 160 people. " Such an opinion was expressed by the Chief State Health Inspector Angel Kunchev in the studio of "Hello, Bulgaria".

"I hope we don't have 10,000 positive samples a day."Mathematicians have always known and helped us a lot, but I hope this does not happen," he said. The specialist added that a study by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control will be released today, which shows that in countries with less than 70% vaccination coverage, the risk is high.

"Only Bulgaria and Romania are already vaccinated with less than 50%. We are at 19% and if we stay that way, there are big risks ", said Kunchev.

"If we had reached 70% vaccinated, there would have been no measures. These percentages are long gone for a number of European countries, and they seem like a mirage to us. If there were no measures, the numbers would be significantly higher. It is not acceptable for people to die at home, "Kunchev added.

About fake vaccination certificates

"The market for fake certificates is a market for human health. There is such a practice. It is very difficult to prove that a certificate is fake. 1 in 1,000 people does not respond to antigenic irritation. Every case of a false certificate will be justified in court with this very thing ", Kunchev explained.

The chief state inspector announced that an inspection was underway by a doctor who performed many immunizations on people from different parts of the country. The suspicions were about the issuance of fake vaccination certificates.

"RHI says that his list includes people from Blagoevgrad, Nessebar and Elhovo," Kunchev added.



/NOVA