Anniversary of Bulgarian Air Force: Military Equipment on Display at Alexander Nevsky Square

Society | October 1, 2021, Friday // 09:37
Bulgaria: Anniversary of Bulgarian Air Force: Military Equipment on Display at Alexander Nevsky Square Pixabay

Today marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the First Anti-Aircraft Missile Base of the Air Force.

Components of military equipment are located on St. Alexander Nevsky Square in Sofia.

"This is a gesture to our predecessors and veterans who have worked in this system for many years, guarding our airspace with dignity," said Colonel Valeri Tsanov, commander of the First Anti-Aircraft Missile Base.

Anyone who wishes can come today from 9.00 to 14.00 on Alexander Nevsky Square to get acquainted and see live this spectacular military equipment.

/BNT

