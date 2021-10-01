Anniversary of Bulgarian Air Force: Military Equipment on Display at Alexander Nevsky Square
Today marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the First Anti-Aircraft Missile Base of the Air Force.
Components of military equipment are located on St. Alexander Nevsky Square in Sofia.
"This is a gesture to our predecessors and veterans who have worked in this system for many years, guarding our airspace with dignity," said Colonel Valeri Tsanov, commander of the First Anti-Aircraft Missile Base.
Anyone who wishes can come today from 9.00 to 14.00 on Alexander Nevsky Square to get acquainted and see live this spectacular military equipment.
/BNT
