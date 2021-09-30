Football: Ludogoretz Lost 0:1 to Red Star Belgrade in Their First Home Game in EL Groups

Sports | September 30, 2021, Thursday // 23:53
Bulgarian champion Ludogorets lost 0:1 to Red Star in its second match of Group "F" of the Europa League at  Ludogorets Arena in Razgrad.

The "Eagles" did not play the match they had hoped for, while the Serbs proved to be more creative in front of goal of Christian Kahlina and waited the right moment to strike their only goal.

It came in the 64th minute and wasscored by Gelor Kanga. In the last 15 minutes, the team from Razgrad played with one man dwon, as Cicinho was sent off for two official warnings.

The Bulgarians started the match better, as in the first minutes they had two good situations in front of the opponent's goal.

At the beginning of the second part, the game continued to be mostly balanced, and the situations in front of the goals were practically absent. Neither team was able to impose dominance, and the action was mostly in the middle of the field.

In the 64th minute the guests took the lead. Gelor Kanga, with a powerful shot found the net behind Kahlin.

Thus, Ludogorets remains with one point from two matches on its account and currently shares third and fourth place with the Danish Midtjylland. Red Star is the leader with six points, and Braga is second with 3 pts.

