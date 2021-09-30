GERB-UDF Likely to Support Anastas Gerdzhikov, Rector of Sofia University Running for President

GERB will support the candidacy of the rector of Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski" Prof. Anastas Gerdjikov for president, which will be nominated by an independent committee. Such information appeared in several media outlets, citing sources from Boyko Borissov's party.

The news was first announced on the BNT website, where, citing sources, it is stated that this is "most likely". Then the website of the 24 Chasa newspaper, citing sources from Boyko Borissov's party, announced that in addition to Prof. Gerdzhikov, there were "three other potential candidates".After them, BNR, BTV, Nova TV, the website of the Sega newspaper and Offnews announced that GERB will stand behind the candidacy of Prof. Anastas Gerdjikov. All media with exception of BTV referred to sources from the party.

"The rector of Sofia University will be nominated by an initiative committee, learned BNT from its sources", stated the message on BNT website.

Political figures from GERB so far declined to comment.

Prof. Gerdzhikov was born in Kardzhali.

Between 2001-2003 he was Deputy Minister of Education and Science.

He was a manager of the Scientific Research Fund and a member of the specialized council for literary studies at the High Attestation Commission.

In 2010 he became Vice-Rector of Sofia University responsible for accreditation and research.

A year later he was appointed Vice-Rector of Sofia University for academic activities - PHD students and continuing education courses. In 2015 he was elected rector, and four years later - re-elected.

He graduated from the National High School of Ancient Languages ​​and Cultures and studied classical philology at Sofia University. He continued his studies at Humboldt University in Berlin, where he completed his master's degree.

In 2006 he received the degree of Doctor of Philology.

He has been a professor of ancient and medieval literature since 2008. He lectures in Latin - phonetics and phonology, morphology, syntax, and Roman literature at the Department of Classical Philology. Sofia University.