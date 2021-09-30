Bulgaria's Caretaker Cabinet Seeking solutions for submitting National Recovery Plan, president Radev
"The caretaker cabinet is exploring potential solutions to submit the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. I believe that it will find the necessary solutions within its term of office", Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev said in the town of Kardzhali (Southeast Bulgaria).
According to Bulgaria’s head of state, the caretaker cabinet is faced with two main challenges- judicial reform focusing on accountability of the Prosecutor General and the closure of the coal-fired power plants. "This is a strategic decision connected with a huge social problem. Currently, coal energy guarantees Bulgaria’s independence from price fluctuations at international level, President Radev noted. Bulgaria’s head of state said that he could not name the exact date for the closure of the coal-fueled power plants and added that they should work for as long as possible./BNR
