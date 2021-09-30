Bulgarian Ministry of Health Launches a Raffle with Prizes for Vaccinated People

The Ministry of Health is launching a new information campaign aimed at promoting vaccination against COVID-19 in the country. It includes sending a short text message (SMS) to the private subscribers of the three telecommunications operators in the country - A1, Vivacom and Telenor, which provide technical assistance to the information campaign.

The campaign will last one month - until October 31, 2021. The message, which encourages consumers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, will be sent to mobile subscribers of the three telecoms, regardless of their vaccination status at the time of sending. It will read: "Vaccines against COVID-19 save lives! Immunize yourself until October 31, 2021 and participate in one of 102 smart watches. More here: https://coronavirus.bg/ . A campaign by the Ministry of Health. "

As part of the campaign, the Ministry of Health also organized an incentive game with prizes for vaccinated people. A total of 102 smart watches will be distributed with it. The winners will be determined at random by drawing lots by the Ministry of Health. Rules of the game, the registration form and additional information are available on the campaign website www.coronavirus.bg

The incentive game for vaccinated will be held in the period from 30.09.2021 to 31.10.2021. It is open to persons over 12 years of age who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the period from 30.09.2021 to 31.10.2021, whether or not the immunization cycle is complete. Any eligible citizen wishing to participate in the game can register on the site coronavirus.bg, following the instructions. Every Bulgarian citizen or foreign resident in the country who is vaccinated on the territory of Bulgaria during the game period (from 30.09.2021 to 31.10.2021) with one of the four vaccines against use in the country against COVID-19 (first, second or booster dose), can participate in the game and win one of 102 smart watches. In the first days of the lottery, participants in the promotion game should keep in mind that the data on vaccination are sometimes entered into the system at the end of the working day and therefore the system may report a failed registration. It is therefore recommended that they try to register at a later stage.

The software for drawing the winners and for the online registration for participation in the game have been developed by Information Services AD. The company already has experience in conducting public campaigns with prizes for participants, such as the raffle with cash receipts of the NRA. Information Services AD and has a commitment to ensure the security of personal data of participants, as well as strict compliance with the rules and correct withdrawal. The winning participants in the game will be determined at random through a public draw, which will be held every Friday of the campaign. In the event that during or after the game it is determined that some of the winning participants do not meet the conditions of the rules, their prizes will be included in the next draw for distribution among all non-winning participants in the game. The draw will be made at random, using software specially developed for the needs of the game, which will bring out the drawn winning participants in real time. Each participant can register only once during the campaign. With this they will participate in all draws.



/NOVA