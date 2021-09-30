Bulgaria: Siren Test Will Take Place on October 1 in Several Cities and Businesses

Implementation of an ordinance on the terms and conditions for the functioning of the National system for early warning and notification of the population is planned training on October 1, which will be held in the cities: Burgas, Varna, Kardzhali, Montana, Pazardzhik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Ruse , Smolyan, Sofia, Vratsa, Stara Zagora, Galabovo, Tsarevo, Ahtopol, the village of Lozenets, Shabla and the settlements in the 30-kilometer zone around Kozloduy NPP.

Exactly at 11 o'clock on the territory of the listed settlements the siren system will be activated by broadcasting the national alarms and end of the alarm, which will be accompanied by voice information. The test is performed in order to check the technical condition of the National System for Early Warning and Training of the Population.

The training also includes local public address systems, including that of Calcit AD in Asenovgrad. Part of the tests will be the local automated system for notification in case of industrial accidents of the fertilizer plant "Neochim" AD in Dimitrovgrad, as well as HPP "Kardzhali" and HPP "Studen Kladenets".

The early warning and alert system is intended to be used in the event of disaster and air hazards. Until 2019, the tests were always held at 1 pm, but after a proposal by the then Minister of Interior Mladen Marinov, the time was changed to 11. The Minister's motive was that most of the sirens are located on kindergartens and nurseries during a time when children sleep.



