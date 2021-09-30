Sofia University Rector will run for President of Bulgaria
wiki
The Rector of Sofia University Anastas Gerdzhikov will run for president. He will receive the support of GERB, nova learned from his sources in the party.This does not mean that Borisov's formation will not elevate his candidate.
Gerdzhikov's candidacy will be formally submitted by the Initiative Committee./ Nova.bg
