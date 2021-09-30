Bulgaria's Environment Minister Insists on Referring Vera Su Case to Prosecutor's Office

Society » ENVIRONMENT | September 30, 2021, Thursday // 13:15
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Environment Minister Insists on Referring Vera Su Case to Prosecutor's Office cross.bg

I will ask the prosecutor's office to investigate a crime against the environment, Bulgaria’s caretaker Minister of Environment and Water Asen Lichev said with regard to the "Vera Su" case. We are talking about two crises - administrative and environmental, Minister Lichev added.

"It is unacceptable for an EU member state to let a ship loaded with bulk nitrogenous fertilizer run aground and endanger the aquatic ecosystem and the protected area "Yaylata", Asen Lichev pointed out.

The main risk is eliminated because the fuel of the ship was siphoned off. Our priority is to prevent potential environmental damage and protect human health. That is why monitoring within a radius of 1 km around the ship has been ordered, Minister Lichev announced./BNR

 

