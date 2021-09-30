Greece Wary of Double Epidemic – Flu and Covid Join Forces

Health experts in Greece are wary of a double epidemic due to the rise in covid-19 cases and the expected surge of seasonal influenza, Greek media reported.

According to a publication in the Ta Nea newspaper, if this happens, the country's health system will collapse. The publication recalls that last year, because of the lockdown and wearing protective masks outdoors and indoors, seasonal flu had not found an environment for spread. The complicated cases of the flu that required hospitalisation were extremely few.

However, epidemiological data now suggest that Greece can face an explosive viral cocktail.

The pandemic is piling pressure on hospitals in northern Greece.

The ProtoThema newspaper notes that vaccination rates in the area continue to be low. Patients in COVID wards significantly increased in the districts of Macedonia and Thrace. The publication also states that 29 percent of those infected with COVID-19 are children.



Thessaloniki, Larissa, Halkidiki and Kilkis are already in the "red zone".

As of this afternoon, regidtraions for a third booster dose of vaccine begin via a special platform as part of the Eleftherias vaccination campaign. At this stage, people over the age of 60 and healthcare workers will be signed up for a jab.



Official figures for September 29 show that the number of newly infected is 2,187. The fatalities are 44.