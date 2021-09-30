Bulgaria-Born Klara Dobrev Faces Orban in Hungary

Bulgaria: Bulgaria-Born Klara Dobrev Faces Orban in Hungary Wikipedia

Hungarian politician Klara Dobrev, 49, whose father is Bulgarian, proved to be a major candidate in the opposition's attempt to oust Prime Minister Viktor Orban in next year's elections. This is shown by the partial results of today's internal elections, Reuters and BNR reported.

If the parliamentary vote succeeds, Klara Dobrev could become the country's first female prime minister.

In the interior-elections, she ran against Budapest's left-wing mayor, Gergei Karachon, 46, who defeated the 2019 FIDES candidate in the 2019 local elections.

According to the final results, Dobrev, the prime minister-candidate of the left-wing Democratic Coalition, is leading by 33.7%. Karachon is second with about 29 percent of the vote.

If none of the candidates wins more than 50%, there will be a second round.

Clara Dobrev was born in Sofia. Her birth name is Klara Petrova Dobreva. Her mother is Hungarian and her father is Bulgarian.

Dobrev is currently Vice-President of the European Parliament. She promises to reduce poverty and work for Hungary to join the eurozone as soon as possible.

She is the wife of past Hungarian Prime Minister Ferenc Gyurcsany, and her maternal grandfather has been the speaker of the Hungarian parliament in the past.

Coalition against Orban

Six parties, including the Socialists, the Democratic Coalition, the Liberals and the former far-right and now center-right Jobbik, have joined forces against Orban in next year's vote. This is the first united front against the nationalist prime minister since he came to power in 2010.

At the moment, the polls give approximately equal results for the opposition bloc and for Orban's FIDES.

