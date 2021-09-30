Bulgarian Dr. Iliev: The High Percentage of Sick and Vaccinated is due to Purchased Certificates

The number of infected vaccinated people in Bulgaria is much higher than in other countries. However, there is a large percentage of people with purchased certificates. This was stated on the air of "Hello, Bulgaria" by Dr. Apsaruh Iliev - head of the laboratory of infections at the University of Bern.

"I have between 10 and 50 messages from people saying that their GP is selling certificates. This is a problem that we will not escape and we must take it seriously," he added.

The data from the information portal show that for the past 24 hours, out of 2142 newly infected with coronavirus, 288 have been vaccinated. Nine people vaccinated against COVID-19 have lost the battle with the virus.

Dr. Iliev explained that the vaccine does not protect against infection, but those vaccinated carry the virus more easily. "People who swore there was no virus called me in a crying voice and wondered if they should have been vaccinated. The situation is not easy ", the doctor commented.

According to him, with the cold in October and November, the number of infected will increase. "There is a very high percentage of hidden patients. Many friends call me and tell me that they are ill, but they are not registered through official channels. I am afraid that we will reach a very high number of infected people ", Dr. Iliev thinks.

He is of the opinion that the situation requires stricter measures for wearing masks and gathering many people in one place.



/NOVA