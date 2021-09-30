Another Party Joins "We Continue the Change"

September 30, 2021, Thursday
Bulgaria: Another Party Joins "We Continue the Change" Webcafe

The Social Democrats are joining "We Continue the Change" to run together in the November 14 parliamentary elections.

Talks to join the coalition are also being held with other parties, which would recognize the main political goals and priorities of "We Continue to Change" and are ready to abide by the principles set out in the agreement, they said.

The Political Movement Social Democrats was founded in 2000. The movement aims to work to turn Bulgaria into a modern and developed country. Over the years, it has had many initiatives and proposals that are aimed at various areas in order to improve the legislation and the development of the country.

In 2005, the movement first proposed the introduction of an electronic health card. Also three years ago, they launched the initiative for equality of fathers and mothers of children up to 3 years of age according to the Labor Code.

The three principles of social democracy - justice, freedom and solidarity are fully covered by the program proposed by the coalition "We Continue to Change", which is the main motive of the movement to join the coalition.

/BTV

Tags: we continue the change., Social Democrats., Bulgaria., election., coalition., kiril petkov., asen vasilev., party
