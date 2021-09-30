65 % of Bulgarians Registered in National Census

So far 65% of the population has been registered in national census.

According to National Statistics data, at 6 o'clock in the morning 2.290 million were electronically counted, and together with those counted by e personal data collectors a total of over 4.5 million, which is about 65%.

Today, until midnight, everyone can still apply online, and deadline for personal physical registration was extended until October 10.

The chairman of the institute, Sergei Tsvetarski, said the extension of the census bypass had to be extended due to the online census - which was extended until September 30th.

"There will be no fine for not counting online, their choice is how to count. There will be sanctions for refusing to count through any of the forms," ​​he said.

According to him, temporarily present persons will be counted in hotels, chalets and other holiday homes.

"Through relatives and neighbors, people can also be counted at their permanent address," he explained.

The fine for refusing to count is BGN 160.