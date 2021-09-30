We Can be Infected with Both Flu and COVID-19, the Bulgarian Ministry of Health Warns

Seasonal flu and COVID-19 are contagious respiratory diseases caused by various viruses. COVID-19 is a coronavirus infection SARS-CoV-2, first identified in 2019, and the flu is caused by infection with various influenza viruses. Seasonal flu has long been known in medical science.

There are approved vaccines against both infections. Vaccines are voluntary and prevent the severe course of the disease, reminded by the Ministry of Health in a post on social networks.

Adherence to anti-epidemic measures helps to limit the spread of both infections. These include keeping a physical distance, wearing protective masks, personal hygiene and frequent disinfection.

Compared to influenza, COVID-19 can cause more serious complications. In coronavirus infection, it takes longer for those infected to show symptoms, and those who develop the disease are contagious for longer.

Some of the symptoms of influenza, COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases are similar, the difference between them cannot be made solely on their basis. Testing is needed to determine what the infection is and to make an accurate diagnosis. A person can become infected with both flu and COVID-19, as well as develop symptoms of both diseases.

 

Common symptoms of COVID-19 and seasonal flu are:

  •         Fever or chills
  •         Cough
  •         Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  •         Fatigue
  •         Sore throat
  •         Runny or stuffy nose
  •         Muscle aches or pains in the body
  •         Headache
  •         Change or partial loss of taste or smell, although this symptom is more common in COVID-19.

